Several items are delivered for graduating seniors

LAURINBURG — An 11th-hour surge brought several items to The Laurinburg Exchange for the community collection drive to benefit graduating seniors at Scotland High School.

The two-week effort by the newspaper, which came to a close on Friday, piggy-backed a similar effort by Scotland High College and Career Advisor Maya Weinberg.

Michelle McNeill of Laurinburg was one of those who visited The Exchange late this week to drop off items for the collection drive. She donated two packages of Tide laundry detergent, a new set of sheets and a microwave.

“I can’t say enough about folks like Miss Michelle who give during events like this.” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “All of this has been done to help those graduates who are going to pursue a college career, and we hope these items will help make that transition easier.”

In all, The Exchange collected two $25 gift cards to Barnes & Noble, a $25 gift card to Buffalo Wild Wings and the items delivered by McNeill. They will be turned over to Weinberg to join the items collected at the high school.

“Seeing as many of our students are low-income, I’m hoping to help reduce their cost of purchasing dorm and school materials,” Weinberg said. The items will be distributed during the first week of May, when most students will have decided if and where they are going to college.”