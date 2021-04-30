LREMC accepting Bright Ideas grant applications from teachers

PEMBROKE – Local educators can now apply for a Bright Ideas grant from Lumbee River EMC. The grants, offered annually to teachers to bring creative classroom learning projects to life, support innovative projects that energize classroom learning and enhance student success. Educators can learn more and apply online at www.ncbrightideas.com. Applications will be accepted through September 15, 2021.

“As students and teachers face the challenges of the past year, we’re pleased to continue our long history of supporting them with grants that fulfill needs in local classrooms,” said Shawn Hunt, CEO of LREMC. “As a community-focused organization, we are committed to building a brighter future for our students and our region, and we encourage all educators with ‘bright ideas’ to apply.”

LREMC expects to award Bright Ideas grants this year to K-12 teachers across its service area in Robeson, Scotland, Cumberland, Hoke, and Moore counties. Grants are available in all subject areas, and teachers can apply individually or as a team.

To apply, teachers must include a budget, explain the implementation, goals, creative elements, and evaluation of the project, and have approval from their school’s principal. Applications will be judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning. Grant-writing tips can be found at www.ncbrightideas.com.

For more than 25 years, LREMC has joined North Carolina’s 26 electric cooperatives in offering Bright Ideas grants to teachers. Since the program began in 1994, educators statewide have received more than $13.6 million in Bright Ideas grant funding. More than 2.7 million North Carolina students have participated in close to 13,000 Bright Ideas-funded projects.

Lumbee River EMC is a not-for-profit electric cooperative owned by the more than 54,000 members it serves in Cumberland, Moore, Hoke, Robeson, and Scotland counties.