Senate passes law increasing penalties for stealing catalytic converters

RALEIGH – Senate Bill 99, “Clarify Law on Theft of Catalytic Converters,” passed unanimously in the Senate on Thursday and will now go to the House for consideration.

Sen. Tom McInnis (R-Richmond, Scotland, Moore) sponsored the legislation which makes the theft of a catalytic converter a Class I Felony and imposes a mandatory $1,000 fine.

“North Carolina has seen a steep increase in thefts of catalytic converters in recent years,” said Sen. McInnis. “The precious metals they contain have proven to be lucrative for thieves, who can quickly and easily remove the converters. This bill will help to curtail the rash of thefts we’ve seen across the state. I want to thank my colleagues for supporting it.”

The law clarifies that anyone in possession of a catalytic converter, except under certain circumstances, is in violation of the law and is subject to being charged. Senate Bill 99 also requires metal recyclers to maintain copies of documentation the metal recycler relied on to determine a seller was authorized to sell a catalytic converter to the secondary metals recycler.

A catalytic converter is a motor vehicle part that reduces the pollution that an internal combustion engine emits into the atmosphere.

The NC Association of Chiefs of Police and the NC Sheriffs’ Association are in support. SB 99 now goes to the House of Representatives. If it passes there, and the Governor signs it into law or lets it become law without his signature, the act goes into effect Dec. 1.