Rising temperatures also mean greater risks

LAURINBURG — As temperatures continue to rise through the spring, heat-related health concerns rise with them — one of those is the fact that cars heat up quickly when sitting in the sun.

Health Department Public Information Officer Kathie Cox says no one should ever leave a child in a parked car.

“Even when it feels cool outside, cars can heat up to dangerous temperatures very quickly,” said Cox. “Additionally, leaving a window open is not enough.”

According to Cox, temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes, even with a window cracked open.

“Children who are left unattended in parked cars are at greatest risk for heatstroke,” said Cox, “and possibly death.”

Cox also said it is important to monitor those who are at high risk.

“Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others,” said Cox. “Some of those considered at high risk are infants and young children, as well as those 65 or older, those overweight and those who may overexert during work or exercise.

“It is important to visit adults at risk at least twice a day and closely watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” Cox added. “Infants and young children, of course, need much more frequent watching.”

Pets are also at risk of heat-related illnesses.

According to the American Kennel Club on akc.org, hundreds of pets die from car-related heatstroke each year. The AKC also said the issue is so important that 28 states have laws restricting people from leaving their pets unattended in vehicles. Some laws ban the practice outright, while others protect law enforcement officers and citizens if they break into cars to rescue pets.

If you know you’ll be on the road with your dog, the AKC recommends you make plans to travel with another adult who can remain in the vehicle with the pet while the air conditioner is running.

“On a mild day of about 70 F, the temperature inside your car can quickly rocket to over 115 degrees, according to a study in the journal Pediatrics; most of this heat rise occurs within just 30 minutes. Dogs can experience heat exhaustion when their body temperature hits just 103 degrees,” said Jean Marie Bauhaus in an article on hillspet.com.

The Scotland County Humane Society chose not to provide comments for this story.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.