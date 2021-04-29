Superintendent talks about strategic planning with staff, administration

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools staff and administration have been working to develop mission statements, as well as work out the next five-year plan for the district.

Earlier this month, Superintendent Takeda LeGrand presented her 100-day report to the Scotland County Board of Education and, on Monday, she gave an update on the strategic planning. LeGrand spoke on the topic, filling in for Chief Accountability Officer Michael Riles, who was unable to attend the meeting.

“We worked with principals, assistant principals, instructional leaders from the district office as well as the schools to begin looking at the 100-day plan feedback and moving forward and starting thinking about our future with our five-year strategic plan,” LeGrand said. “It was very engaging, it was hands-on … we were able to leave at the end of the day with sample mission statements, vision statements, core values, goals and strategies for principals to take back to the schools.”

The educators went through a process that included topics like grounding, imagineering and futures protocol before coming to a consensus at the end of the day.

“The plan right now is we are currently receiving school feedback, ” LeGrand said. “Then we’re going to analyze the school feedback and then we’re going to release the digital survey tools to share with parents, students, community members and staff again, just so they can see what the mission statements look like after they’ve been through a few cycles of change.”

Legrand added she knows not everyone wants to do the digital survey and would prefer an in-person option so there will be a community forum held on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the new gym at Scotland High.

The forum will be open to anyone from the public and will follow CDC guidelines. Temperature checks will be done on-site and face masks will be required.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe