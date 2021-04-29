Registration now open for 18th annual Bike to Build event

LAURINBURG — Registration is now open for Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County’s annual Bike to Build event.

“This is our 18th year hosting the event,” said Executive Director Chris Carpenter. “We have four cycling routes around Scotland County.”

Carpenter also said the riders can choose the route they want to ride.

“We are starting the event at a new location this year,” said Carpenter. “We moved the start and finish to Jerry’s Deli. We did this to host the event outside so we can offer the most protection possible for people with any health concerns.”

Registration for this year’s event is $25 and, according to Carpenter, it includes an “awesome” designed shirt, breakfast and lunch.

“People can register at biketobuild.org,” said Carpenter. “All ages can participate in the ride, however children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.”

Habitat has also added a virtual option this year.

“Residents can choose to register and choose to ride any of the four distances that they want to ride at any time they choose to ride,” said Carpenter. “We will mail the shirt to them or they can pick it up if they are local.”

The Bike to Build event will be held on June 26.

For information on Bike to Build or any other projects Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County has to offer, call 910-276-3395. Residents can also visit the Habitat Restore located at 12340 McColl Rd. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.