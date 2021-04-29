We must prepare for the battle

Now the word prepare means, “Make something ready for use or consideration” or “make someone ready or able to do or deal with something.”

It is not a good thing to be un-prepared for anything; when you know something is coming, and that which is coming is going to come against you, you prepare, you get ready; surprise attacks is not good for the Christian believer; for something to sneak up on us does not give us time for a defense; and it could mean our defeat or our demise.

When you know your enemy or enemies (and we need to know them), you know who you are fighting; so the wise person prepares, they are on the alert, nothing sneaks up on them; they are vigilant because they are aware that Satan is ever walking to and fro seeking whom he may devour (1 Peter 5:8); his demonic forces are on assignment to take us out; so we arm ourselves, we prepare for the battle.

All of us are familiar with preparation, because all of us prepare for something; when there’s a storm on the horizon, we prepare for the worst; we don’t just sit around and hope for the best, we gather up non-perishable items; we buy emergency kits; bottled water, batteries, flashlights and other necessities. When there’s a wedding the brides goes into preparation mode; the maids of honor, the floral arrangements, her wedding gown, the reception and so much more.

In the armed forces they prepare you for the battle; they don’t just send you on the battle field to fight against the enemy un-prepared; to do so means instant defeat and death for the un-prepared soldiers; they take them through the boot camp of hard training; and it is this that saves their lives on the battlefield.

We prepare our young folk for the workplace.

Life is not easy — if you are not prepared it will chew you up and spit you out! Those of us that pamper our children, shield them, give them everything they want on a silver platter, do not ever discipline them, act like they don’t ever do anything wrong, don’t make them hold a job; don’t teach them to respect authority, in the school or civil authority; get them out of jail every time they get thrown in jail, we are not doing our children any favors! We are not preparing them for life.

Sometimes in love, we must take them to the school of HARD KNOCKS. Sometimes we may have to let them stay in jail! We have to prepare them for the battle! Life is all about preparation; we prepare for Medicare and Medicaid; we prepare for the birth of children; we prepare for our retirement; we prepare for doctor’s visits; some of us don’t like surprises, that’s why we prepare.

I hope thoday that we don’t act like we don’t know, that we as Christian believers are in a battle, spiritual conflict; I hope we know that from day one, when you accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and savior you began an unending battle with unseen forces, Satan and his demonic forces (Eph. 6:12); and that he has his sights set on you and me; and that they are on assignment; not to just take us down, but to take us out!

He works behind the scene manipulating and orchestrating his plans against us; he will use men and women against us; which explains some things; it explains the spiritual warfare that we are in; it explains why some people can do mean and ugly things against us sometimes; it explains how a father can take a gun and kill his whole family and then turn the gun on himself and take his own life; how young people, that have everything to live for will go and shoot up a workplace, a school and take innocent lives; this explains, how homes and churches are torn up and split straight down the middle; it explains all of the chaos going on in our country right now; it’s because somebody is not PREPARED.

Community, we are to arm ourselves and take a stand (Eph. 6:13); and let the devil know “you will have no victory here!” we can do it; the only power that Satan have in our lives is the power that we give him! if we prepare for battle we can defeat him every time.

Solomon said, “The horse is prepared against the day of battle: But safety is of the Lord (Pro. 21:31).”

Now out of all that I said about PREPARING, I never said anything about fighting; because the truth of the matter is that is not what we were called to do; our job is to prepare, but it is God’s job to do the fighting! when we do our own fighting, we make a mess! and we end up losing the battle.

And if we are losing, guess why? It’s because we are doing the fighting, and that’s not our call! “prepare the horse…but let God do the fighting! God told Israel (paraphrasing) “When you go out to battle against your enemies, and see them with more horses and chariots than you have, don’t be afraid of them” … for the Lord your God that goes with you will fight for you against your enemies (Deu. 20:1,4).”

The priest’s job was to encourage the people (verses 3,4). I am the priest today; read your Bible every day and pray; and if we do these we need not fear, for God will fight for us.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.