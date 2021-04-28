Training burn lights up vacated residence

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Fire Department held another training burn on Saturday.

“The burn was held at 427 N Caledonia Rd,” said Training Officer Donald Locklear Jr. “Trucks from all three of LFD’s stations were there.”

The department uses these events to help train and help teach fire suppression techniques.

“We trained on hose handling and nozzle techniques,” said Locklear, “as well as interior fire behavior and how quickly a room can be taken over by fire.”

The men and women of the LFD were on the scene of the training burn for a total of eight hours.

“The hours we earn on these burns are added to each of our required total training hours,” said Locklear. “Each individual in the department is required to log at least 36 training hours each year.”

According to Locklear the time spent on the scene started with scene preparations all the way through to cleaning up and getting all the trucks back in service afterward.

“These types of training burns give our guys real-life training so they are prepared when the real emergency comes in,” said Locklear. “Due to the pandemic we weren’t able to have many hands-on training opportunities in 2020 so this has been helpful for us in 2021 with easing of restrictions and being able to meet more in person.”

The city of Laurinburg Fire Department can be contacted with questions or fire safety concerns at 910-276-1811. Anyone with a property that could possibly be donated for training can contact the department as well.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.