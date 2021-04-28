Church to host movies, photo session

GIBSON — The Gibson PH Church is hosting a free movie night and anyone who would like to attend is welcome.

“We are playing the movie ‘Son of God,’” said Christy Baxley, a church member. “The movie will start at 8 p.m. on April 24.”

Free drinks and popcorn will also be available during the movie.

“Once a month during the spring and summer we have a movie night,” said Baxley. “This is the first time we have done a movie like this — we usually do Christian-based movies that are about real-life problems that are fixed by God.”

Gibson PH Church is located at 13780 Francis St. in Gibson.

“We urge those coming to watch the movie to bring a lawn chair, a blanket and bug spray,” said Baxley.

Other events

The church’s Women’s Ministry is also hosting a Mother’s Day photo session.

“Premier Portraits of TN will be here May 8,” said Baxley. “Appointments must be made and paid for before May 5.”

Those interested in signing up can contact any lady from GPHC or call Christy Baxley at 910-544-8012 for a ticket.

“The cost is $10 per family,” said Baxley. “The Women’s Ministry holds fundraisers to help needy families in the community and this is just another way for us to do that and offer a great opportunity for our neighbors.”

Baxley also said that with this photo opportunity you are definitely getting the bang for the buck.

“For the $10 you pay you will get a $79 value pack,” said Baxley. “The package will include one 10×13, 8×10, two 5×7’s and eight wallets.”

