7-year-old girl dies after dog attack

GARNER (AP) — A 7-year-old North Carolina girl has died and her mother remains hospitalized Wednesday following a dog attack, police said.

The mother was watching two dogs while the owners were out of town when the animals attacked her and her daughter in the owners’ yard, Garner Police said in a statement Tuesday.

The two were taken to a hospital where the child later died from her injuries and the woman was listed in stable condition Wednesday, Police Capt. Lorie Smith said.

Wake County Animal Control seized the dogs and took them to the county’s animal shelter.

Authorities did not identify the victims. The circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear.