Minister charged with child pornography

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A North Carolina minister was arrested for uploading child pornography to the internet after authorities acted on a tip, according to a sheriff’s office.

T. Elliott Welch, 34, of Tobaccoville is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Tuesday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone who lived on the same block as Welch had uploaded child pornography. Investigators executed a search warrant at that residence.

The sheriff’s office provided no details on what investigators found at Welch’s home.

Welch is being held in the county jail under a secured bond of $50,000.