School district tabs new chief academic officer

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County School Board has approved Sandra Noel as the district’s new chief academic officer.

Noel has worked the last 19 years in education serving in a variety of roles including teacher, district curriculum specialist, academic facilitator, as well as a school administrator at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

When reflecting on her time in education, Noel said, “I believe that every child deserves a quality education that will help them to realize their dreams. It is because of this belief that I have devoted my life to education and excited to join the great work of Scotland County Schools.”

Noel has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and an education specialist degree (Ed. S.) from Gardner-Webb University and is completing her doctoral studies (Ed.D.) in educational leadership.

Noel has worked in Union County Public Schools, where she served as a teacher and curriculum specialist. Her most recent appointment in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, where she serves as a school administrator and has been a teacher and academic facilitator in the district as well.

“I am confident in the many strengths Mrs. Noel will bring to Scotland County Schools and her ability to plan, execute, and support principals and teachers with daily school improvement efforts will be a value-add to our team,” Superintendent Takeda LeGrand said.

Noel will begin her assignment June 1.