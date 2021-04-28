Prestwick Village residents enjoying gifts from community

LAURINBURG ─ Smiles and gratitude, craft supplies and more are plentiful at Prestwick Village thanks to generous community members.

The DePaul Senior Living Community in Laurinburg was among several area nursing homes and assisted living communities in Scotland County that were recipients of items collected through a community drive organized by The Laurinburg Exchange.

Donations from the community including a handmade walker bag, games, markers, crayons and other art supplies, Play-Doh, yarn and crochet materials.

“The outpouring of donations of support from families and community members in recent months has truly been overwhelming,” said Prestwick Village Administrator Janis Carroll-Walker. “From the food and cards to acts of service, donations of personal protection equipment, and much more, we are beyond grateful.”

For information about Prestwick Village, contact Administrator Janis Caroll-Walker at 910-276-5950, at [email protected] or visit us on Facebook.