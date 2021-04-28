RichmondCC student finds passion in pursuing human services degree

HAMLET – Earning a college degree was always in the cards for first generation college student, Dawson Leviner, but deciding exactly what educational journey he would pursue began during his junior year at Richmond Senior High School.

In the spring of 2015, he began taking computer-integrated machining classes at RichmondCC as a dually-enrolled high school student but half-way through the program and a few semesters from earning his diploma, he had a change of heart.

“I really loved machining, but I realized that machining was not exactly the career I wanted to pursue, so I decided to go ahead and finish my machining classes, earn my diploma and pursue something different,” Leviner said.

In the summer of 2018, he graduated magna cum laude and earned his diploma in the computer-integrated machining program. Shortly after graduating, he starting doing research on programs that RichmondCC offered and came across the Human Services Technology program.

“I’ve had experiences with mental health, personally and with family members. Therefore, my passion has become advocating for one’s mental well-being. This is something that is very important to me,” said Leviner.

He registered for classes for the 2019 spring semester in the Human Services Technology program at RichmondCC.

Leviner said he has never been the kind of person to take pride in what he does, but being able to be part of a program that helps people with matters that have hit close to home has become his passion and has never made him more proud.

Graduating from the Human Services Technology program in June with his associate in applied science degree, he will be transferring to Lees-McRae College to pursue his bachelor’s degree in human services. He will be utilizing RichmondCC’s articulation agreement with Lees-McRae College to ensure a smooth transition in his educational pursuit.

Leviner has been very active in his educational journey at RichmondCC, he is the Student Government Association’s marketing manager, has a campus job as research assistant with the Marketing Department at the college, all the while maintaining his internship in social work at the Richmond County Health Department. He also serves as a student representative on the North Carolina Organization for Human Services.

His educational plans after earning his bachelor’s degree is to go right on into a graduate program to work on his master’s degree in social work.

“I am so blessed to be able to see my goals turn into reality right in front of my eyes. So many people have contributed to my success and I could never thank them enough,” said Leviner.

Now, on the verge of graduating from RichmondCC, Leviner says there are so many people at RichmondCC that have helped him along the way.

“Thank you to everyone who has played a role in my success, your love and support truly means the world to me, I sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

About the program

The Human Services Technology program at RichmondCC, places an emphasis on core courses such as the development of relevant knowledge, skills, and attitudes in human services. Students gain hands-on experience in the field and have the opportunity to apply the knowledge and skills learned in the classroom.

Successful completion of the program qualifies a graduate for positions in mental health, child care, family services, social services, rehabilitation, correction and educational agencies. Students can focus on two concentrations, social services or substance abuse.

Continuing your education

Human Services also has six articulation agreements with four year schools for students wanting to earn a bachelor or higher. The articulation agreements that Richmond Community College has signed with universities and colleges throughout North Carolina guarantees that the classes you take at RichmondCC will be accepted by these four-year institutions. Lee-McRae College, Gardner Webb University, Queen’s University, Coker University, Mount Vernon, Nazarene University and UNC-Pembroke are colleges that have a direct path to a bachelor’s degree in human services, along with many other programs.

For information about Human Services Technology contact Amanda Faulk, program coordinator at 910-410-1927 or email [email protected] to learn more about Career Transfer at Richmond Community College, contact Patsy Stanley, Career & Transfer Center director, at 910-410-1830 or email [email protected]

Kacie Hamby is the assistant director of marketing and communications at Richmond Community College.