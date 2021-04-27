CAREER FAIR

LAURINBURG — The Covington Street building on the Scotland Campus of Richmond Community College was a bustle of activity Tuesday for the college’s Skilled Trade Careers and Program Fair.

“We have around 20 employers who are all hiring and looking for good help,” said Associate Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Planning Sheri Dunn-Ramsay. “Then we are highlighting our programs that you can get right here at the Scotland County campus, from short-term training and curriculum programs and our programs that you can get 100% online.”

Employers ranged from health care to manufacturing, with Dunn-Ramsay adding that while each is looking for a different skill set all the positions had great benefits and pay.

“There’s a lot of jobs out there but they aren’t getting many applicants,” Dunn-Ramsay said. “There’s a lot of skill-related jobs and for those who might not have the skills they can reach out to us because some of those skills only need a six-week course. We have tons of programs and services available, anything to help someone get the career of their choice.”

RCC offers programs such as air conditioning, heating and refrigeration technology; industrial mechanics; truck driving training; electric lineman; electrician; welding technology; machinist/CNC operator; electric utility substation and relay technology; mechatronics engineering technology; electronics engineering technician; computer engineering technician; mechanical engineering technician; and industrial maintenance technician.

“There are a lot of good-paying local jobs that require technical skills and trades,” said Devon Hall, dean of applied sciences and engineering. “The trades are really coming back in terms of relatively short-term training to get a good-paying job. We had a program like this last year and we want to try and make it an annual thing so that folks know about our programs, particularly the trade programs that we offer.”

Those who might not have been able to attend the event can still contact RCC to learn about the open positions and you do not have to be a student to take advantage of the opportunity.

“If you just come and visit us or reach out to us either through social media, email or call us we’ll be glad to work with them and help them reach out to these employers,” said Director of Career and College Transfer Patsy Stanley. “A lot of these employers reach out to us and are looking for graduates or alumni or just to help advertise the positions that need to be filled. So we’re trying to help our community and our students.”

For information, call 910-410-1831 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]