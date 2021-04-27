Hospital ending on-site vaccinations after Thursday

LAURINBURG — Thursday will be the last day for residents to use the drive-thru vaccine distribution at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

According to Greg Wood, president, the decision to stop the vaccine distribution is due to a lack of participation.

“We gave out about 80 first-dose vaccines last week,” said Wood. “This is down from 125 given the week prior.”

After Thursday, SMH will be offering the vaccines in its family practices.

“We will also be taking our mobile van out to some under-served areas and making access easier,” said Wood. “The Health Department also continues to offer vaccines at their office as well.”

The hospital, according to Wood, continues to have several positive COVID admissions each day and none of those patients have been vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, we have also had four deaths in the past 10 days,” said Wood. “It is clear that the vaccines prevent the virus and the risks are minimal.

“For anyone still concerned about the safety of the vaccine, please contact your health care professional as all the providers on our team have been vaccinated,” continued Wood. “For those who believe it is their ‘right’ not to get vaccinated, I challenge them to think about their commitment to our community and our staff who continue to put themselves at risk every day caring for people who have chosen not to be vaccinated.”

According to recent estimations, about 25% of Scotland County has been vaccinated.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]