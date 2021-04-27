Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fox Run Circle reported to the police department on Monday that their black poodle valued at $1,200 was taken.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 65-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons used the victim’s identity to open a checking account with BB&T.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Joseph Byrd, 44, of First Street was arrested Monday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Wenette McDonald, 38, of Hunter Drive was arrested Monday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —James Seals, 43, of Todd Circle was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants for misdemeanor larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Lanette Timmons, 22, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Rosalee Deese, 52, of Maxton was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Robeson County. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Paula Leggette, 44, of Grant Street was arrested Monday for a probation violation warrant. She was given a $500 bond.