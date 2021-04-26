A GOAL IN SIGHT

EAST LAURINBURG — Partners in Ministry didn’t let the rain on Saturday stop its fundraising efforts.

The campus of PIM was bustling with activity as staff volunteered their time to put together fish plates or run the yard sale throughout the day.

Outside, Arthemas Banks fried up the fish using an old-fashioned washpot.

“They’re calling it an old-fashion fish fry because this is what they used to use to cook the fish,” Banks said. “It cooks easily and there’s a lot less clean up with this … people say the fish tastes better when you cook it in the washpot and there’s a lot less grease on the fish.”

The fundraiser was to help raise money for the Community Education Center that PIM is working to bring to the East Laurinburg campus. As of Monday, PIM is about 70% toward its goal.

The center will feature a gymnasium, workforce training center and career lab, STEM and computer lab, an industrial kitchen, a cafeteria, multiple classrooms for parenting classes, family meetings, and senior citizen activities, a media center, counseling/office space, and storage space for housing and food ministry.

“We’ve had a lot of great items donated for our yard sale which was amazing,” said SYSTEM Program Director Carolyn Banks. “We pre-sold about 50 tickets for fish plates and we’re prepared for about 300 plates … this is just one of the ways we’re doing our part to raise the funds for the center and we hope people will continue to support it.”

Partners in Ministry campus is located at 12 Third St. in East Laurinburg.

For information, contact Partners in Ministry at 910-277-3355.

Reach Katelin Gandee at