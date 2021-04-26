Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sigma Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole stereo equipment, assorted clothing, shoes and jewelry valued at $1,850.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s reported to the police department on Friday that a chainsaw and power inverter valued at $1,000 was taken by an unknown white male.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hickory Street reported to the police department on Friday that their financial card was used without their permission.

LAURINBURG — A 32-year-old Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons used the victim’s debit card for $470.

LAURINBURG — A resident of King Street reported to the police department on Saturday that an electric guitar and case valued at $850 were taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had broken into their residence stole a 72-inch TV, a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 controllers and PlayStation 4 games totaling $1,260 along with $1,424 in cash.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that their Sub2K40 and Glock 22 were stolen. There was no indication for where the guns had been located.

Fraud

LAURINBURG —A 49-year-old resident of Pennsylvania who has been staying in Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that the victim had received phone calls demanding $4,500 in gift cards.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — William Shepard of Marston was arrested Friday for violation of a domestic violence protective order. He was given a $1,000 bond

LAURINBURG — Steven Patterson of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for assault on a female. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendrick Love, 28, of Blakely Road was arrested Sunday for trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Mario Williams, 40, of James Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County court. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Arthur McNeill, 54, of Hamlet was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County court. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Willie Edwin Maynor of Lumberton was arrested Sunday for trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Dashaun Cornelis of Laurel Hill was arrested Sunday for failure to appear. He was given a $500 bond.