Concern rises as COVID-19 numbers rise

LAURINBURG — COVID numbers are once again on the rise locally and Scotland Health Care System officials are concerned.

“We currently have 15 positive COVID patients (Friday) and continue to admit a few each day,” said President Greg Wood. “Unfortunately, we also had another death yesterday, the second in a week.

“I am greatly concerned that this increase is more than the post-Easter and spring break spike but community members are becoming a bit more lax in their behavior,” continued Wood.

Wood also said he remains equally worried because they are seeing a major reduction in vaccination interest.

“At last week’s drive-thru on campus, we vaccinated slightly over 100 individuals and yesterday, we only vaccinated 85,” said Wood. “We now have a way to stop this dreaded virus from infecting ourselves and others, including our workforce here at Scotland Health.”

According to Wood not one of the recent admissions had been vaccinated.

“For all our citizens who have been vaccinated, I thank you,” said Wood. “For those of you who are concerned about the safety of the vaccine, please talk with your physician. Let’s all get vaccinated to show our commitment to our friends and neighbors and create the open environment our community enjoys.”

In the state, roughly 47% of adults have received one vaccine and roughly 35% have been fully vaccinated. In Scotland County, 22.8% of the population or 7,948 people have been fully vaccinated and 28.2% or 9,836 have had at least one vaccine.

“Our active COVID cases in Scotland County as of (Thursday) are 44 and that’s an increase of 12 since Tuesday and we’re now at 83 dead,” said Scotland Health Department Public Information Officer Kathie Cox. “Hospitalizations are also increasing due to COVID-19. I think what’s interesting governor plans to issue an executive order next week outlying restrictions for the month of May. But as of now face coverings are required in all public indoor settings.”

During a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper said that with increasing vaccinations and the ongoing work to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state could be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.

