LIFE AFTER RETIREMENT

LAURINBURG — When Pastor Michael Edds retired after 38 years in church ministry, including his final nine years as senior pastor for Cross Point Church in Laurinburg, it didn’t mean his work for God was over.

“The positions that I held in my professional career were always assignments sent by God,” Edds said. “I never sought to move up the career ladder — God always opened up the door before me and would direct me to go through that door.

“He sent me into each for a reason, a purpose to fulfill and a season,” he added. “When the work was done there, He would open another door for me to go through. I simply followed His leading.”

Edds’ journey to retirement, as directed by God, began when he was 10 years old and became the pianist for his hometown church in West Virginia. From there, after a college career that earned him a degree in history with minors in philosophy and political science, he took a job as an associate pastor in Charleston, West Virginia.

While there, he served as the director of community outreach in the crime-ridden inner city and helped that church grow from 75 parishioners to 900.

Edds continued in his service to God and community through several more positions — including as the head of three private schools in West Virginia, one in Cleveland, Ohio, and one in South Carolina — before arriving in Scotland County in 2011.

“A quote of Pablo best describes the passion of my entire professional career and my life,” Edds explained. “He said, ‘Never underestimate the difference YOU can make in the lives of others. Step forward, reach out and help. This week reach out to someone that might need a lift.’

“I have tried to do that.”

The home stretch

Once getting to Laurinburg, Edds quickly went to work within the community. He said God led him to take the Gospel to the streets and into the neighborhoods, and that’s exactly what he did.

“Throughout my entire career, I had to be among the people and do what I could to make life a little better for them,” he said. “That what Jesus did in His ministry on earth.”

After numerous efforts through projects like picking up trash, bringing in underprivileged children for a “Kids Night Out” once a week, establishing Prayer on the Square and working with law enforcement, Edds was also working to establish a home church. Soon, Cross Pointe Church was born.

“A big assignment from the Lord was to see that the 14,000-square-foot multipurpose facility would be built for Cross Pointe,” Edds said. “The facility was built to serve the community in many ways. God blessed this project with over $315,000 in grants to make it happen.”

His success in making Cross Pointe a reality also spelled the beginnings of retirement thoughts.

“Ecclesiastes 3:1 says, ‘There is a time for everything, a season for every activity under the heavens,’” Edds said. “Upon completion of the new Cross Pointe building, the Lord began to speak to me that my season as senior pastor was ending.”

But first, Edds was tasked with finding his replacement — with God’s help, of course.

“(God) revealed to me my replacement, who was a young man named Jason Watson that I led to the Lord early in my pastorate here,” Edds said. “I had mentored him for many years, poured into him, gave him opportunities to serve and encouraged him. We became great friends.

“I appointed him to be the associate pastor (and) we enjoyed a wonderful partnership,” he added. “I even told him that he was to take my place in due time.

“In the summer of 2020, the Lord spoke to me again and said the time had arrived for me to step down,” Edds said. “I met with the church and they voted Jason in as senior pastor. God picked an outstanding young man.”

Edds’ retirement officially began on the last Sunday of September 2020.

A new season

As Edds prepared to walk away from his post at Cross Pointe, he had no idea what direction he would be taking.

“All I knew is that God told me that my season as senior pastor was over,” he said. “So, I obeyed His leading.”

He wasn’t left to wonder long.

Shortly after retiring, Edds received a call from Joey Leggett, CEO of Falcon Children’s Home and Family Services in Falcon, a facility created in 1909 to care for children who no longer were allowed to live with their parents, were orphaned or were teen mothers. Leggett had an important offer for Edds.

“Mr. Leggett asked me to serve as director of donor development to bring in grants and donations,” Edds said. “I started the new position the first of October 2020.”

Since then, Edds has helped bring in $142,000 in grants, donations, equipment and supplies. He’s also established the “Adopt a Student” program to assist with paying tuition for resident children to attend Falcon Christian Academy, and is working toward getting the nearly 50-year-old gymnasium refurbished.

“I am also passionately working to raise funds for a new program being established by Falcon to save the lives of children who have been victims of the heinous crime of sexual trafficking,” Edds said. “It is the first licensed program of its type in the state of North Carolina.”

For some time, however, there has been a tugging on Edds’ heart.

“Over the years, I have thought about returning to my native state of West Virginia, especially my home in Greenbrier County,” Edds explained. “My roots are very deep there. My ancestors were the first settlers of that region. They were dynamic Christians who were founders of towns, established churches, businesses, hospitals and so much more. I loved the idea of returning to the place of my familial roots.”

Except for one thing: he’d fallen in love with the people of Laurinburg and Scotland County.

“It was as though that I had already come home,” Edds said. “I could see the incredible potential of this city and county. God has an awesome future for Laurinburg and her people (and) I want to spend my last days here doing all that I can to see that future realized.

“I want to be a part of empowering and encouraging our people to use their God-given abilities and great potential in transforming our city into what God has always planned her to be,” he added. “I believe that I will see it come to pass. So, I HAVE come home to stay … in Laurinburg.”

Moving forward

Since retiring, Edds said he has felt a new fire burning in his soul.

“I have a new motto: ReFIREment, not Retirement,” he said. “I believe that I have entered into the best days of my life.”

Edds continues to be a strong advocate for youth and is still working with area government, law enforcement, businesses, civic groups, churches, private foundations and others to create recreational opportunities.

Going beyond the walls of a church has always been at the heart of Edds’ personal ministry. It’s something he has no intention of changing now.

He points to John 12:26, where Jesus said, “If anyone serves Me, let him follow Me, and where I am, there my servant will be also.”

“Where was Jesus in His ministry on earth? Was He always inside the four walls of the Temple? No, in fact He was rarely in the Temple,” Edds said. “Jesus has always been out among people, out where people are hurting, forgotten and without hope.

“So, my reFIREment in retirement is to go out more to every place where Jesus is in this community,” he added. “I am going to partner with Him as He goes into neighborhoods and homes to meet needs and bring about change for the better.”

Along with working to make his community better, Edds is partnering with a pastor friend from Baltimore and a tour planner to organize a 14-day trip to Israel in March 2022. The tour will cover all the major locations of Christ’s ministry on Earth.

He is also interested in teaching and speaking engagements at area churches and community groups — he can be reached by email at [email protected]

If there is one other area that has opened up for Edds during his retirement, it’s in his own backyard.

“One great joy in retirement is that I have more time for my favorite hobby … gardening,” he said. “I have put in new rose gardens and done some landscaping in my backyard. I call it my ‘Prayer Garden.’”

He’s also been able to spend more quality time with Jean, his wife of 36 years.

