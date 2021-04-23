City gets community development update

LAURINBURG — Beautification, recent development projects and more were all part of a community development update given trhis week.

The Laurinburg City Council got the community update from Community Development Director Michael Mandeville during its monthly meeting.

One of the topics included recent development projects, which included a list of new businesses on South Main Street such as Dollar General, Biscuitville, Sunny’s Beauty and Dunkin’ — along with Planet Fitness on West Boulevard.

“We’ve continued our partnership with Retail Strategies and we feel it’s starting to really pay off,” Mandeville said. “We do quarterly calls with them, so they keep us up to date on everyone they’ve talked to and what’s coming down the pipe. We also have some other zoning permits that have been issued that will be coming in the near future that the citizens will see in the very near future.”

Some of the beautification updates included that for litter pick-up the team hired by the city has been working 40 hours a week and has picked up 8,825 pounds in the current fiscal year.

Mandeville did say there was an issue with someone throwing out a bag of trash at Scotland Crossing, which caused a huge mess.

“I’ve asked Mr. Brown and the beautification crew if they can pick it up — if they find some mail to hand it over to Walker or I,” Mandeville said. “I think if we start hitting people in their wallets it might make them think twice. We did find some mail in this trash and we handed it over to the police department … that’s a $500 fine that will be issued.”

Mandeville added he hopes that starting to enforce the fine it might make people think twice about littering. Council did ask if there was a way to get the word out more on the fees associated with litter so that the public would know the city is serious about fining them.

City Manager Charles Nichols said he would get with the police department to start on a PR push talking about the litter fees.

Continuing on beautification Mandeville told the council that Master Gardeners have begun planting some things with the idea of planting native plants alongside the buildings and the new alleyway.

Mandeville added there are some events coming to downtown Laurinburg such as an August back-to-school event and the Laurinburg After Five events.

“We have set a tentative schedule for some events downtown,” Mandeville said. “We’re going to have some pop-up events and activities … and I’m working with UNCP we’ve ordered the material to get new sculptures. I’m hoping by the end of May to have those ready.”

Others include a farmers market, fall festival and continuing the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Sip and Shop events.

