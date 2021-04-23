Win a “new to you” 2005 Dodge Magnum

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents will have the opportunity to win a “new to them” vehicle.

Shamrock Tire of Laurinburg is raffling off a 2005 Dodge Magnum to show its appreciation to the community and its customers.

“This raffle is a way for us to give back to the community that has supported us for so long so it is really important to us and we’re so happy this article will help get more people involved as well,” said Jessica Mahl of Shamrock.”The car is a 2005 Dodge Magnum. It runs, but it does need some work.”

Mahl also said the car was provided by the owner of Shamrock Tire, Chris McCusker.

The tickets are being sold for $10 or residents can choose to purchase three for $20.

“Tickets can be purchased at Shamrock Tire anytime during business hours,” said Mahl.

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. For information, call Shamrock at 910-610-3066.

“We are located at 1020 North Main Street in Laurinburg,” said Mahl.

The drawing will be held at the Shamrock Tire shop.

“The winner will be drawn by the fourth customer that comes in on July 4,” said Mahl.

According to Mahl, the winner will be responsible for all taxes on the vehicle.

JJ Melton can be reached at