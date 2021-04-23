Trade programs to be highlighted at RichmondCC’s Scotland County Campus

LAURINBURG — Skilled trade workers are in high demand, and Richmond Community College has the programs to put people into these lucrative careers.

The College invites the public to its Skilled Trade Careers & Program Fair on Tuesday at the Scotland County Campus in Laurinburg. From 1 to 3 p.m., people can tour the campus and see how they can learn a trade such as industrial mechanics, plumbing, and HVACR installation and repair.

All the programs that are offered at the Scotland County Campus will be on display, including its Nursing Assistant and Practical Nursing programs.

“RichmondCC has expanded its online offerings, so instructors who teach some of our online programs such as Early Childhood Education, Business Administration and Information Technology will also be on hand to talk to people and answer any questions they may have about a career in one of these areas,” said Vice President of Instruction Kevin Parsons. “We encourage everyone to come out for this event and see our beautiful Scotland County Campus and the many educational opportunities right here in their backyard.”

Bill Frye, program coordinator for the Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology program, will be showing off the equipment that his students use and demonstrating new technology in this line of work.

“Students learn on actual modern furnaces and air conditioning units in the classroom. RichmondCC constantly provides a variety of new and older models for hands on experience,” Frye said. “Commercial refrigeration is taught with the same mix of technology and hands-on lessons with real coolers and freezers.”

Practical Nursing students are also using advanced technology to learn clinical skills in the new Simulation Lab in the Morgan Center.

“The Simulation Lab provides an enhanced clinical experience for our Practical Nursing students,” said Dean of Allied Health and Human Services Janet Sims. “This is a safe environment where they learn from their mistakes and are able to practice critical skills that saves lives in the hospital setting.”

RichmondCC has also expanded the services offered at the Scotland County Campus, such as financial aid and career planning and exploration.

“If you are unsure of what you want to do career wise or if you don’t think you can afford the education or training, our staff can walk you through all the opportunities that RichmondCC has to offer,” Parsons said. “People don’t have to go to the Hamlet Campus anymore. They can get all these programs and services right here in Laurinburg.”

The College also invited local employers to this event to talk to people about their company and what job openings are available. The following employers will be at the Skilled Trades Career & Program Fair: Scotia Village, ITG/Elevate Textiles, RHA Health Services, Federal Bureau Prisons – Bennettsville, Knitrite/Therafirm, Scotland Health Care Systems, Elkay Manufacturing, Carolina Hearts Homecare, Simmons One-Hour Heating and Air, Kaufman Trailers.

The Skilled Trades Career & Program Fair on Tuesday is free and open to the public. The Scotland County Campus is located at 600 McLean St., Laurinburg. For more information, call 910-410-1831 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.