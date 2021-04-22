GIVING UP OLD PILLS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and WLNC asked and the community responded.

On Thursday, Lt. Darryl Ford was out collecting expired medication on Roper Street from members in the community as part of the Safe Kids Operation Medicine Drop.

“We are trying to encourage people to come out and get rid of old medications so we prevent kids from getting into them,” Ford said. “People break into other people’s houses because they think some older people have more medicine for pain … we encourage them to try and get those medications out of the house especially if they’ve had a loved one who passed away, gets their medications out of the house.”

The program is taking place throughout the six Safe Kids Mid-Carolina’s Region — Scotland, Richmond, Moore, Montgomery, Hoke and Lee counties — which fall under Coordinator Amy Hamilton Forester.

“Safe Kids overall is an injury prevention initiative,” said Hamilton Forester. “Those six counties work together to promote injury prevention messages to parents and caregivers and the general community … we do poison prevention which is where Operation Medicine Drop fits in.”

The poison prevention aspect encourages families to focus on how they could take actions to prevent household poisonings from medication.

“We have to be careful with our kids and medicine drop gives us a safe way to return those medicines to the proper authorities,” Hamilton Forester said. “Anything we can collect back makes a child somewhere safer so anything we can collect we consider it a success.”

There are permanent boxes in the Scotland County Courthouse and the Laurinburg City Hall for people to safely discard their expired medication without having to wait for another drive-up medicine drop.

“We take the medicine, box it up and we give it to our evidence custodian,” Ford said. “She boxes it up and seals it then on a given day she takes it to either the SBI or a DEA drop off spot and they take it and they incinerate it.”

According to the statistics from the North Carolina Department of Insurance, in 2020 32,000,000 pills were incinerated and in 2019 50,600,000 were incinerated.

“Safe Kids is not just one person or one agency it is all of us together,” Hamilton Forester said. “It truly is about injury prevention for our children. No one wants to see anyone’s child hurt or injured in any type of debilitating lasting way. That’s one thing I think brings communities together, that we see is our children. So we’re very grateful to the partners in Scotland County and our other mid-Carolina’s area that we can all work together towards a common goal.”