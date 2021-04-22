Larceny

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Food Mart reported to the police department on Wednesday that a case of Bud Light valued at $20 was stolen by an unknown black male suspect.

Shooting

LAURINBURG —Police are investigating a shooting into a vehicle that occurred on Jackson Street on Wednesday. Two adults were in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Candice Brewer, 28, of Maxton was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants for larceny, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to appear in Hoke County. She was given a $9,350.

LAURINBURG — Michael McLaurin, 30, of James Street was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. He wasn’t given bond.