LAURINBURG —Redistricting was the topic of discussion Wednesday evening during the local League of Woman Voters meeting and, according to some in attendance, the current process could be described as shady.

The meeting was hosted by Scotia Village but held via Zoom.

Statewide Coordinator for Fair Elections of NC Jennifer Bremer spoke with the Scotland County branch — the Mid-Sandhills Member-At-Large Unit — and explained why changes to the current redistricting process are necessary.

“Every 10 years, after we get the census data, states and many local government units have to ‘redistrict,’ that is, to redraw the districts voters use to elect their representatives in Congress and the state legislature, as well as, in many cases, county commissions, city or town councils and school boards,” said Bremer. “What should be a simple adjustment of the line has instead become an opportunity for politicians to rig their districts and tilt the election for partisan advantage.”

Bremer continued by saying they can do that because, in NC and many other states, every elected body draws its own districts, with very few rules limiting how it is done.

“Letting politicians draw their own districts is an obvious conflict of interest,” Bremer said. “No other industrialized nation allows elected officials to pick their voters. Naturally, whichever party is in charge draws the maps to favor their own candidates. This is called ‘gerrymandering’ (drawing political district lines for partisan advantage).

“The explosion in data for sale on each one of us means that we now have gerrymandering on steroids,” continued Bremer. “Maps can be fine-tuned down to the individual household to lock in a victory for whichever party controls the pen.”

According to Bremer, extreme gerrymandering does more than rig elections, it severs the core link in democracy between voters and their representatives.

“Gerrymandering sorts voters to create safe seats for members of both parties,” said Bremer. “As a result, the results are a foregone conclusion in most districts, so voters can’t hold politicians accountable. Many candidates face competition only in the primary, encouraging parties to move to the extremes and worsening political polarization.”

Polls show voters of both parties want to end gerrymandering.

“Both Republican and Democratic legislators have also favored reform, but only when their own party is out of power,” said Bremer. “Then, when it’s their turn to wield the pen, they suddenly find that gerrymandering is just fine.”

This is the year maps will be drawn for the coming decade, so, according to Bremer, change is urgently needed now to avoid another decade of court cases.

“Reform legislation has been introduced in both houses of the legislature. Some bills would take the map-drawing away from legislators and assign it to a citizens’ commission made up of voters from both parties and unaffiliated or third-party voters,” said Bremer. “Other states have moved to this approach. Last year, Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment creating a commission made up of both voters and legislators.”

Bremer also says it is too late to create such a commission for this year’s redrawing in NC because a constitutional amendment would be necessary.

“We have plenty of time to establish a more open process with strict rules and criteria, though, one that would enable voters to have a real say on how they will be represented,” said Bremer. “Bills before the legislature provide for just such a process.

“They deserve to be heard and voted into law in time for this fall’s redistricting,” Bremer added. “The NC League of Women Voters is calling on its members and fellow NC citizens to contact their legislators on April 29 and let them know that it’s time to end gerrymandering.”

