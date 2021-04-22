Free smoke alarms available to residents

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Fire Department has smoke detectors and is installing them for free in homes of residents who are in need of the essential life-saving devices.

“We do our installations according to the National Fire Protection Association guidelines and, as of right now, they are recommending one in each sleeping area and on every level of the home, as well as basements,” said LFD Inspector Donald Locklear. “For example, a two-bedroom home would get three alarms, one for each sleeping area then the third would be outside the sleeping area centrally located in the home.”

Since receiving the alarms, the LFD has installed alarms in a total of four homes.

“That is a total of 14 alarms between those four homes,” said Locklear. “As of right now, we have 34 detectors on hand. Once we have completed our installations and all our surveys have been entered and showing 100% reporting we can request more alarms from the state.”

The alarms are free, according to Locklear.

“They were acquired through a grant with the Office of State Fire Marshal,” said Locklear. “This is the same grant we received alarms from when we received the ‘Save Award’ back in October.”

To sign up for the free alarms and installation, residents can call the LFD at 910-276-1811.

“Once we arrive to do the install we will ask a few questions for the survey and have the occupant sign a waiver,” said Locklear. “They will be asked a few questions over the phone before we go to their home to determine how many detectors we need to bring to the install.

“Our smoke alarms have a 10-year lithium-ion so there is no battery to be changed,” added Locklear, “but they should still be tested once a month.”

The LFD has also applied for the “Smoke Alarm Saturday Grant” through the OSFM.

“It will be the first Saturday in June and the OSFM encourages at least one department from all 100 counties to participate,” said Locklear. “On that day we will canvass neighborhoods and the goal will be to reach 20 homes in our area.”

According to the NFPA, roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or non-functioning smoke alarms.

Safety tips …

— Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan. When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast. Working smoke alarms give you an early warning so you can get outside quickly.

— Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

— A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove.

— Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

— Replace batteries every six months or when the time changes.

