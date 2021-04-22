City continues talk about youth programs

LAURINBURG — During recent Laurinburg City Council meetings, it has been heard numerous times that “the city isn’t in the recreation business,” but what about providing opportunities for young people?

Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans brought up the topic of youth during the council’s budget retreat at the end of February and wanted more discussion during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Since we’re going to be talking about the budget on the 18th and I did make a proposal about us dedicating funds for the development of youth in our community,” Evans said. “I don’t mean recreational, I mean stuff for people who don’t want to play basketball, that don’t want to play football, that don’t want to do those things but wants to do something with the arts and would like to do citizenship and leadership.”

Evans added she had spoken with the county on how much is done for youth and how much is spent on it. Each council member got the printout of the total budget.

“This is not accurate what they gave you,” said Councilmember Don Rainer. “Because they’re telling you they spent that kind of money on parks and recreation and they have no recreation in the city of Laurinburg. All their recreation is in Laurel Hill and they’re building a $2 million recreation center in Laurel Hill. So how can you tell me you’re spending that kind of money on recreation?”

Rainer added he knows the city can’t build its own gym to host things, but that the council should have an open mind as to what can be done to partner with entities to help with recreation.

Councilmember Mary Jo Adams added some of the money that was on the printout went to Scots for Youth and Partners in Ministry, which both do numerous programs for youth in the community.

“The city of Laurinburg … I feel like it’s our duty and responsibility to provide clean and safe water for our young people,” Evans said, “to provide garbage pickup so they’re not living on streets that are piled with trash. I mean, I think there are a lot of ways that we serve our citizens — it may not be providing after-school programs or recreational services but we do a lot of good things … I just think it’s not a function of the city of Laurinburg.”

Adams added the city does offer Explorer programs for the fire department and police department for youth and many current firefighters and police officers went through the program when they were young.

“Our future depends on bringing those kids up in areas that are all recreational,” Evans said. “Some kids might want to do some of the arts … I may even want to be a mayor when I grow up if I was a kid, anything but basketball, volleyball and all that other stuff. There’s more to life than that. How is our future going to develop in Scotland County if we don’t set them up for the good things that we do?”

Evans added she wasn’t wanting to jump onto what parks and recreation were doing but to get more involved in the non-profits in the community that are helping youth.

No action was taken but the council did agree to remain open-minded if any ideas were to come to the city in the future.

