‘I will rise up again’

Writer Lisa M. Samara gave this devotional: “Olympic runner Ryan Hall is the US record-holder for the half marathon. He completed the event distance of 13.1 miles (21 kilometers) in a remarkable time of 59 minutes and 43 seconds, making him the first US athlete to run the race in under one hour. While Hall has celebrated record-setting victories, he has also known the disappointment of not being able to finish a race. Having tasted both success and failure, Hall credits his faith in Jesus for sustaining him. One of his favorite Bible verses is an encouraging reminder from the book of Proverbs that ‘though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again.’ He said, ‘This proverb reminds us that the righteous, those that trust in and have a right relationship with God, will still experience difficulties and hardships. However, as they continue to seek him even in the midst of difficulty, God is faithful to give them the strength to rise again.’

What a word today from the Lord! One that should brighten up everybody’s day; an assurance that unbelievers do not have that our rising does not just depend on our own strength, but on the strength of our faith in almighty God.

The successful athlete will be the first to tell us that “can’t nothing make a fail but a try” … that highs and lows are the hallmark of every one that has achieved greatness; that when championships and gold medals are won, we only see the finished product; we don’t see the story behind it; they didn’t just go from point A to point B; they didn’t just leave the bottom and go straight to the top; there are no overnight success stories; some things happened in between; there is a story that follows behind them.

We all have a story this morning nd some of us are writing our story right now.

Every successful winner has had to rise again at one time or another; every last one of them had up and down moments; may not look like it now but they did; discouragement, frustration, disappointments, experiencing the agony of defeat and mighty obstacles that came their way; but they rose again to new heights, overcame their obstacles and tasted the thrill of victory; and victory in anything is a mighty sweet thing.

My friends, even though we are in Christ Jesus; though he is our Lord and Savior, that does not mean that we will not fall or get knocked down sometimes! It happens to the best of us. Do not let nobody fool you but every day will not be like Sunday! We will have moments of success and moments of failures; moments of laughter; moments of tears; but we rise up again!

Let us put that in our spiritual DNA … “I will rise up again!”

That is the message for today; when all of our strength is gone, God will give us the strength beyond our own to always make a comeback; you read that right here; and I say that because we reach a place sometimes, when every effort on our part to do something or come out of something or deal with something or come back from something is completely exhausted, we have no strength; have you ever been there where you literally did not have the strength to take another step? You didn’t see how you could make it another day; you fell or got knocked down, but the strength of God undergirded you in such a way until it blew your mind.

Anybody ever felt the undergirding hand and strength of almighty God beyond your own strength? “I don’t see how I made it through that but look at me, I’m still here!” … His undergirding hand carried me.

Community, “His strength is made perfect in our weakness (2 Cor. 12:9). ”We fall down, but we rise up again!” Let this be an encouragement to lift somebody out of the “fall down” doldrums; and if you haven’t fallen, then just keep on living! Christian friends, none of us are perfect; none of us are Samson or Goliath; we have not made the Dean’s list in Christianity; none of us have got an A+ on our Christian walk with Christ; and none of us will leave this world with honors on our Christian living; but thank God, he does not judge us on how perfect we are; he judges us on how FAITHFUL we are!

We are not perfect, but thank God we are forgiven! But even in that we fall or get knocked down sometimes; some are in a fallen state this morning; I feel you! but I encourage you this morning to look to the cross of Calvary; the cross is a symbol of hope for everybody! the next time you look at the cross let it be a reminder that somebody loved you enough, as bad as you think you are, that he stood in front of you and took God’s wrath on your behalf; through him and his amazing grace you can rise up again! Solomon said, “Though the just man falls seven times, he rises up again (Pro. 24:16).”

The righteous may stumble again and again, but he or she will not fail permanently. Good news! We can say, “I may be down, but I’m not out! Community, we ought to let nothing keep us down; let’s leave the defeated attitude; somebody in despair needs to get up now, with your fist in the air and declare, “I rise! I will rise up again!”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.