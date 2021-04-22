Community college to distribute additional federal relief funding

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has distributed additional funds to students who qualified for federal funding through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II to assist students with exceptional financial need.

“Over the past year, the COVID virus has impacted our lives in every possible way. Richmond Community College understands that it has affected each of our students, and we are here to support them through every resource available,” said Dale McInnis, college president.

The College made two disbursements of funds this semester and plans to disburse additional funding to students with exceptional need in July for the summer semester and also in October for the upcoming fall semester.

RichmondCC received dedicated student funding from the HEERF II allocation in the amount of $996,984. The federal guidelines stipulated that the funds were to be used for students with the most exceptional need. After discussions with RichmondCC counselors, financial aid staff, and the Leadership team, the College identified students with the most exceptional need.

“We hope this funding will help our students complete their college degree or diploma and continue on with their lives, whether it’s going straight into a career or getting additional education or training,” McInnis said.

The College will host two Financial Aid Days to assist students with the application process and to answer any questions they may have about financial aid resources, including the HEERF II funding. At the Hamlet Campus, Financial Aid Day will be May 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. At the Scotland County Campus, Financial Aid Day will be May 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In January, the U.S. Department of Education announced that an additional $21.2 billion was made available to institutions of higher education to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is allocated to the Higher Education Emergency

Relief Fund II by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The College expects to receive notification soon of additional funding available for students through American Rescue Plan which was enacted by Congress in early March 2021, providing nearly $40 billion dollars to assist higher education entities and their students. Once the College is made aware of the available allocation, additional funds will be awarded to qualified students currently enrolled at that time.