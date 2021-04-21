CAR GIVEAWAY LOOMS

Courtesy photo Scotland Motors owner Lee Howell has three cars to choose from for this year’s giveaway. He will not reveal what car is chosen until the day the winner is announced.

LAURINBURG — For the fifth year in a row, Scotland Motors of Laurinburg will be giving away a new car to one lucky Scotland High School student.

Deanna Sparkman says this is one way Scotland Motors owner Lee Howell thanks the community for all its support at the dealership.

“Students with good grades and no absences were given tickets to participate in the drawing for the car — along with a bonus ticket if they were on time to class,” said Sparkman.

According to Howell, the original giveaway was supposed to be a one-time deal.

“The first year was only supposed to be for the 50th anniversary since we shared an anniversary with the high school,” said Howell, “but we had such a great response from students who were coming up and saying thank-you for doing it, we decided to keep it going.”

Howell has three different cars to choose from this year.

“I am keeping the type of car a surprise until the day of the giveaway,” Howell said.

It has not been disclosed when the winner of the new car will be announced.

“In the past, the announcement has been made near the end of our senior week which is the week before exams,” said Scotland County Schools Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds. “This is usually around mid-May.”

