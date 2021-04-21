Arson

HAMLET — A resident of Hamlet reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had set fire to his pontoon boat, causing an undisclosed amount of damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 56-year-old Maxton resident reported to the police department on Tuesday that their credit card was stolen and a $311 purchase was made on it.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Sharkira Smith of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday for misuse of the 911 system. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brandon Holcomb, 25, of East Covington Street was arrested Tuesday for possession of meth. He was given a $15,000 bond.