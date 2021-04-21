Library encourages youth participation in science program

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library is calling for all young scientists to join its new collaboration project.

The library, along with Scotland County Parks and Recreation, has partnered with the North Carolina Arboretum for the ecoExplore program.

“The ecoExplore program is for kindergarteners to eighth-graders and is a citizen science program,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley. “The program helps real scientists learn about our environment by having the kids take pictures of the environment around them and submit them online.”

Youth who sign up to be part of the program will earn points when their photos are accepted which will go towards them being able to get items like an iPod, binoculars and more items to help with their research.

“It’s a great program because it gets the kids outdoors and away from technology,” Maley said. “They can go out and do this in their own backyards or they can go to a park and participate.”

The library will be holding an event for the ecoExplore program on Thursday. The virtual lesson can be found on Facebook and will begin at 3 p.m. Those watching will learn how to identify parts of a flower and then will be able to stop by the library and receive a free potted flower.

The video will remain on the library’s Facebook page for those who are interested but might not be able to watch it on Thursday and the flowers will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

To sign up visit ecoexplore.net.

For information contact Maley at 910-275-0563, Ext. 5, or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.