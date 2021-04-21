GrowingChange celebrating Earth Day differently

Courtesy photo Members of GrowingChange have teamed up with the Lumber River Canoe Club to create more access points to the smaller rivers in the area.

WAGRAM — Just like its name implies, GrowingChange has embraced change throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“GrowingChange has celebrated Earth Day in the past years with a farm tour demonstrating how we are transforming the closed prison in Wagram into a sustainable farm and education center to serve as a national example for how the U.S. can reclaim the nearly 300 closed prisons in our country,” said Founder Noran Sanford. “Due to the COVID crisis, we are honoring Earth Day 2021 differently.”

The team is partnering with the Lumber River Canoe Club to determine which local small rivers they can build boat access points on.

“Many of our community know how amazing paddling the Lumber River can be,” said Sanford. “We have several other smaller rivers that offer additional opportunities to enjoy the dark tannin waters of Scotland County. Like all our projects, we start with a demonstration and learn a lot.”

According to Sanford, GrowingChange has started with the north side of the Hwy. 401 bridge over Little Shoe Hill Creek beside its property in Wagram.

“Our team has reclaimed material from the old prison to build steps, a bench, handrails and a boat launch,” said Sanford. “These points of access will not only open waterways for folks to enjoy, but it will also allow us a way to care for another most amazing neighbor, the Carolina Wood Duck.

“Known as one of the most striking of the wild duck species, they are also noteworthy for their tendency to nest in trees,” Sanford added. “With the support of our local Morgan Foundation, GrowingChange’s youth team will build, install and maintain nesting boxes for these majestic birds on Scotland County waterways.”

Sanford concluded by saying GrowingChange looks forward to providing boat tours in person for next year’s Earth Day.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]