City mulls ordinance concerning downtown flags

LAURINBURG — Flags honoring local veterans could be flying in downtown.

During its Tuesday night meeting, Laurinburg City Council heard from Community Development Director Michael Mandeville about the “Hometown Heroes” idea.

The idea came to the council a few months back to put flags up downtown honoring veterans and calling it the “Hometown Heroes” program.

Mandeville said to get feedback questions on the flags were sent out to the Downtown Advisory Committee, with only a few responses sent back. Some responses included a statement that it can’t open to just one group, the flags need to be uniform, having it be a two-month cycle per organization and more ideas.

“We had one person say they didn’t think it was a good idea to open it up to individual organizations because it could lead to clutter and abuse,” Mandeville said. “Some of the staff notes are we are comfortable allowing Hometown Heroes to utilize existing brackets in the current locations and size if it’s the wishes of council … we feel the future growth of this program could possibly happen at the American Legion with the ‘Hometown Heroes.’”

One of the discussions was allowing the flags to just be done with one group and questions about if the city could say no to certain groups wanting to put up flags.

“There are issues of opening it up but I want to support the idea without making it become a problem with other possible organizations,” said Councilmember Andrew Williamson. “You’ve got to limit it somehow. If it’s impossible for staff and downtown advisory to come up with more than one then we for the time being do just ‘Hometown Heroes.’ But I’ll listen to any suggestions you come up with.”

Williamson added he would like a recommendation from the DAC, which will be meeting next week.

“Me personally I feel like there should be a timeframe, like two months is it,” Mandeville said. “If we’re going to open it up to everyone we’re going to have to establish a timeframe.”

More information, along with the potential for an ordinance to have the flags, will come back to the council during its May meeting.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.