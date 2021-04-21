Spring Baby Potato Salad is a perfect entrée

Looking for meals to compliment your spring mood? Try this Spring Baby Potato Salad that is delicious and light.

A spring produce focused entrée salad platter utilizing the grill for steak and potatoes.

Takes just an hour to create.

***

Ingredients …

— Dressing

1/2 teaspoon sumac

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/4 cup plain yogurt

2 Tablespoons whole grain mustard

2 cloves garlic grated

1/2 inch fresh ginger, grated

Freshly ground black pepper 5 grinds

1 teaspoon honey

1/8 teaspoon salt

— Salad

1.5 lbs. baby white potatoes

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lb. sirloin steak (can purchase pre-cut in strips)

2 teaspoons vegetable oil (if using stove top vs grill)

Salt and pepper to taste

5 baby dill pickles, cut in half

1 spring onion, sliced into rounds

5 spring radishes, tops removed, cut in half

3 cups mixed spring greens

12 asparagus tips

2 Tablespoons parsley, chopped

***

Directions …

— Dressing

Add ingredients to a bowl and mix to combine. Cover and store in fridge.

— Potatoes

If using a grill, preheat grill.

Add potatoes to a bowl and mix olive oil, parika, salt and pepper to combine.

Add to a packet made from folded aluminum foil.

Place on grill and cook for 10 minutes. Pierce a potato with a fork. If fork goes all the way through, potatoes are done. Alternative: To cook in an oven, preheat oven to 400 F. Add to a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil, paprika, salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat. Place on aluminum foil for 45 minutes. Flip halfway through.

— Steak

Preheat grill and season both sides of the steak with salt and pepper.

Grill until cooked through.

Rest and cut into strips. Alternative: If using a stove top, add a little vegetable oil to a cast iron skillet. Cut meat into strips (or purchase pre cut strips) and season. Cook until meat is done.

— Plating

Add greens to a large platter.

Add potatoes, steak and veggies in separate piles over greens. Top with spring onion and parsley.

Serve dressing on the side.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.