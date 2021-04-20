Robinson: ‘… success comes through hard work’

LAURINBURG — Lt Gov. Mark Robinson spoke to the Rotary Club of Laurinburg on Tuesday and said, first and foremost, he must give credit where credit is due.

“I give thanks to the Lord Jesus Christ who gives us a sense of belonging and being,” said Robinson. “I always make sure to thank Him first when speaking with people.”

Robinson also gave a thank-you to Jamie Mize, who was unable to attend the meeting due to teaching.

“Mize is a fantastic professor,” said Robinson. “I had the honor of taking Native American studies with her as my professor. I always thought I was a pretty good writer, well she gave me an 87 on my first paper. When I asked her why she began pointing out different problems with the paper.

“As I continued to study through her I continued to apply what she taught me,” continued Robinson. “Over time my grades started to improve and I have to credit her for that.”

Robinson is one of nine children and said life was not easy for he and his family growing up, but they prevailed.

“There were not always that many children in the house at one time,” said Robinson. “For the most part, when I was growing up there were five to six of us there, the older ones had moved on.”

While Robinson was in the fifth grade his father passed away.

“After he passed my mom did not sign up for assistance or go on Medicaid, she worked hard to provide for her family,” said Robinson. “I learned by watching her and seeing her efforts, that success comes through hard work.”

Before running for office, Robinson had several different jobs throughout the years.

“I worked in the restaurant industry, I worked in the furniture industry and I have even owned my own daycare business,” said Robinson. “Most of that time was spent in furniture manufacturing.”

Robinson said while working with the furniture industry he gave a speech that started the progression of his political career.

“I gave a speech to the city council that went viral,” said Robinson. “And from there decided to run for office. Only with God and in America could I or someone like me be in this situation.”

January 2021 marked the beginning of Robinson holding the seat of lieutenant governor, but he has plans and thoughts for the future of NC.

“Agriculture is a big part of NC,” said Robinson. “I would like to see agriculture secured in this state and keep family farming going. I would also like to see us expand on agriculture education.”

Farming is not the only thing on Robinson’s radar, the economy is also a target of his interest.

“I believe the coastline in NC has been underused,” said Robinson. “I would like to see us modernize and move to improve, our ports in Wilmington and be more like Savannah and Charleston.

“Overall, NC is in a very good place,” continued Robinson. “I saw where NC is considered to be the fifth best state to visit and No. 1 for business. We have great economic opportunities and possibilities for our state.”

Robinson also said businesses are clambering to get into NC and he is going to try and do everything he can to get them here.

In a story released Monday by The Associated Press, Robinson announced that he would not seek the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr.

