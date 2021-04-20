Bus hit from behind early Tuesday morning

WAGRAM— A Scotland County school bus was involved in an accident early Tuesday morning, but no students were involved.

According to Scotland County Schools Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds, the bus had stopped at the railroad track when a driver in a vehicle behind the bus did not notice it was stopped and ran into the school bus.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident, so the driver was the only person on board.

Neither driver was injured but the school bus driver was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital to be evaluated, as a precaution. The driver of the other vehicle did not go to the hospital.

Wagram Police Chief Kenneth Locklear added the accident happened around 7 a.m. and there was major damage done to the car and some damage done to the bus.

The driver of the vehicle was issued citations for the accident at the scene.

