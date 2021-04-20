Community drive was a huge success

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange In one photo, Rebekah Chandler picked up some of the items going to Prestwick Village after the community drive for nursing homes was over; in the other photo, Debbie Wilkerson and Patty Pate were excited about the items however they were really impressed by the flowers that were arranged in glass bowls.

LAURINBURG — The staff at The Laurinburg Exchange reached out to community members in early April for donations, and the response was described as epic.

Residents were asked to help collect items to be given to those in local nursing homes. Items such as coloring books, bath and body care, art supplies and Playdough were just some of the suggested items to be donated.

“We received those things and a lot more,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “This community drive was simply epic … probably the largest response we’ve had in three years or more.”

Boxes, bags and rubber maid containers were spilling over with items collected leaving little room to walk through the front lobby. When it was time to separate the donations it was quite the task and it took a full office effort to adequately separate and deliver the items.

“We always go into these things hoping the community will respond — and tyhen we are once again amazed at how much Scotland County cares about others,” Vincent said. “Y’all are amazing.”

Rebekah Chandler, activity director for Prestwick Village, picked up some of the items going to the facility — however, it was realized there was no way for her to fit all of the items in her car.

Even after being relieved of some of the items, there was still an entire truckload to be delivered, so it was decided to include Scotland Place Senior Center in the giveaway and help them out as well.

“We are so thankful for this,” said Scotland Place Senior Programs Coordinator Tammy Jacobs. “We love all of our seniors and we love when others in the community take the time to acknowledge them. They were all very appreciative and loved the items we received.

“Matter of fact,” Jacobs continued, “They cleared it all out on Monday. They only left me with two coloring books and four rolls of yarn, so yeah, I would say they were more than happy.”

After all the items were set aside for a few days in quarantine, the nursing home staff at each facility will be able to distribute their items among the residents. Items are required to be set aside for an allotted amount of time due to COVID.

“We are so very grateful to everyone who participated and brought in the items,” said Scottish Pines Activity Director Debbie Wilkerson. “We are so blessed and our residents will truly enjoy the items we received.”

The staff at The Laurinburg Exchange would also like to extend a thank-you to everyone for making this community drive a success. It is possible this was the biggest collection yet.

