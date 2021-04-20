EAST LAURINBURG — The Partners in Ministry campus will be bustling with activity this weekend.

On Saturday there will be a yard sale and an “old-fashion fish fry,” with the yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. and the fish fry beginning at 11 a.m.

“We’re calling it an old-fashion fish fry because we’re going to be using one of those old washpots that they used to fry fish in,” said SYSTEM Program Director Carolyn Banks. “But we will also have a fish fryer on standby in case we do need it … we are asking that people buy tickets in advance for the fish fry so we don’t run out of food. The tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Partners in Ministry or by any of our staff members. The plate includes the fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, baked beans, dessert and a drink.”

There will also be games such as horseshoe for people to participate in and socially distanced tables for those who just want to sit and enjoy their fish plates.

“We have so many great items for the yard sale,” Banks said. “And we’ll be doing an auction for some of the items so people will get to bid on them. This is a fundraiser for our new Community Education building that we’re hoping to be able to break ground on soon.”

The Community Education Center will sit on the East Laurinburg campus and will feature a gymnasium, workforce training center and career lab, STEM and computer lab, an industrial kitchen, a cafeteria, multiple classrooms for parenting classes, family meetings, and senior citizen activities, a media center, counseling/office space, and storage space for housing and food ministry.

“This center will be a wonderful addition to Scotland County and will be open to everyone in the community,” Banks said. “We’d encourage everyone to come out Saturday to support the effort. Even if you don’t want a fish plate if you want to give a donation we’d be accepting them.”

Partners in Ministry campus is located at 12 Third St. in East Laurinburg.

For information, contact Partners in Ministry at 910-277-3355.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.