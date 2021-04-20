Free tomato grafting class offered

LAURINBURG — Have you ever tried to grow tomatoes and had problems with wilting plants that eventually die? The Scotland County Extension Office can help.

Problems with diseases are common in tomatoes. Join us as we learn how to graft the Heirloom variety, Cherokee Purple onto a disease resistant rootstock.

Due to the grafting process, grafting will be done in the class and you will return in about 12 days to pick up the plants.

The class is free and open to Scotland County residents. It will be held Wednesday, April 28, starting at 10 a.m. at the Scotland County Extension Office.

Register by calling 910-277-2422.