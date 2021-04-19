The Spring Litter Sweep has begun

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Spring Litter Sweep got underway Monday wityh a good number iof teamds participating.

Each spring organizations, families and other groups team up to help clean the streets and roadways of Scotland County.

“Our teams so far are First Baptist Church, Garbage Pail Kids, Laurel Hill Fire Department, Cub Scout Pack 444 and Alpha Pi Omega Sorority,” said Executive Director Chris English.

Prizes will be given out for the efforts made during the sweep.

“The first prize we will be awarding is for the biggest impact made,” said English. “The winner of this prize will be given a $200 cash prize.

“The next award is for the second biggest impact and the winner of that one will be given $100,” continued English. “Our last one is a $50 prize and it is for the most unusual litter collected, like a glass eye for example.”

English also said the competition is a photo contest this year.

“We have changed the format from recent years because not all recycling centers have scales now,” said English. “The photo contest will be judged by the Green Team based on the biggest impact of the area picked up. Participants will tag their before and after photos on Facebook @scotlandcountyantilitter.”

Each participant will be given a free food coupon from Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s, or Dunkin’.

“The teams decide where they want to pick up the litter,” said English. “We do make recommendations if they don’t know where to go. Bags, gloves and safety vest are provided from the NCDOT.”

The Spring Litter Sweep will continue through Saturday.

Trash collected will need to be taken to the Recycle Centers listed below during the times listed.

Recycling location

Monday, Wednesday and Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Stewartsville South – 7981 McColl Road

— Williamson/Livingston Quarters – 16600 St. Johns Church Road

— Wagram – 20461 Wagram Road 401 North

— Snead Grove Road – 20640 Sneads Grove Road

Wednesday and Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Palmer – 17020 Palmer Road on Monday

For information on the litter sweep, visit https://www.laurinburgchamber.com/litter-sweep.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.