City set to meet Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will be meeting Tuesday for its monthly meeting.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and a limited amount of the public will be allowed to attend in person. Those wanting to attend the meeting in person are asked to contact the city clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will still be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Topics on the agenda include two public hearings: one to rezone a parcel on Plaza Road from general business to residential and a request to rezone a parcel on Fairley Street from industrial to general business.

There will also be community development updates.

Any resident who wishes to submit comments for the public comment period should submit comments in writing to City Clerk Jenny Tippett via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The comments will be read aloud during the public comment period.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]