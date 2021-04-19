Hargrave nominated by governor for state BOE post

LAURINBURG — Former Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave has been nominated to serve on the North Carolina State Board of Education.

On Thursday Gov. Roy Cooper announced four nominations of candidates for the North Carolina State Board of Education. Hargrave was nominated as the member-at-large.

Hargrave retired from Scotland County Schools in October 2020 after six years during which he received numerous awards including North Carolina Superintendent Executive Board, Chair of the Sandhill’s Region IV Superintendents Council, a mentor for NCSSA’s Aspiring Superintendents, recipient of the Dr. Brad Sneeden Leadership Award and Sandhills Region Superintendent of the Year.

Before coming to Scotland County Schools, Hargrave served as deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent for secondary education, executive director of student support services and middle school curriculum in the Iredell-Statesville School District.

“It’s a great opportunity to have someone like Dr. Hargrave in a seat like that,” said Scotland County Board of Education Chair Rick Singletary. “Our story is part of Dr. Hargrave’s story. Many of his successes were done here in our district and it would be a great thing to have someone who knows the struggle of being in a rural district in that area advocating for us.”

Singletary added despite not having as much funding as schools in larger areas Scotland County Schools raised the graduation rate and lowered the drop-out rate — specifically under Hargrave.

During Hargrave’s tenure, the district saw graduation rates improve from a rate of 72% to 91% and the dropout rate go from 6% to 1.45%. Other accolades include the largest growth in the district’s history and recognized by the College Board for increased access and outcomes of SAT and ACT tests, partnering with Richmond Community College to developed 25 Career and Technical Education pathways and saw an increase of 154% of students earning an industry-recognized credential.

“He’ll be able to share the strengths and the areas of concerns for districts similar to Scotland County Schools,” Singletary said. “He’s had first-hand experience dealing with a crisis that has occurred across the state from hurricanes to the recent pandemic and how our district was able to handle that and move forward from it.”

