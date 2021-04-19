John Blue Cotton Festival to return Oct. 9

LAURINBURG — The John Blue Cotton Festival is coming back after COVID-19 canceled last year’s event.

Organizers recently revealed that the festival will be back on the grounds of the John Blue House on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“When we heard that the State Fair was going to be held this year, we decided that we would hold the John Blue Festival,” said Co-Chair Tish Patterson. “Last year we based whether or not we would hold it on the State Fair, so that helped us decide.”

The festival will be only one day, which is the second time that organizers have decided to move the event from two days to one day.

“We don’t really know how it’s going since we’ve only done it one other year,” Patterson said. “We did have some of our food vendors decide not to come because it was only two days and it was too far of a drive for just the day but we’re going to see how it goes this year and go from there.”

The event is currently accepting applications for vendors and this year will be allowing a certain number of food trucks on the site. Applications can be found locally at Harley’s Tuxedos and Gifts, the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce office or the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Office. The application can also be found online at johnbluefestival.com or by emailing [email protected]

“It is $5 to get into the festival,” Patterson said. “And we get a lot of people question why we have the fee. The money goes towards helping with our costs of running the festival and any extra money we have we try and give to the historic commission to use on up-keep of the house, train and the grounds. Plus it’s $5 for the whole day so you can’t beat that.”

Patterson added this year live music is coming back with Jim Quick and the Coastline performing in the afternoon.

For updates, follow the festival’s Facebook page at John Blue Cotton Festival or on the website johnbluefestival.com.

The John Blue House is located at 13040 X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe