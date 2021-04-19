LPD investigating two Sunday shootings

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating two shootings, each of which left someone injured.

According to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, officers responded to Wooster Street at around 12:30 a.m. in reference to shots fired and a person shot.

Upon arrival officers spoke to the 55-year-old resident of the home who stated he had been inside his residence when he heard several shots and was struck in the leg.

The male was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

At the scene officers located multiple shell casings outside.

In a separate call, officers responded to Cornelia Street at 12:40 a.m. in reference to a person shot. While en route to the scene officers were informed that the 35-year-old Raeford male who had been shot had been taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital by his girlfriend.

Once at Scotland Memorial, officers were advised the victim had been shot multiple times and would be transferred to another medical facility.

“He was alert and in stable condition,” Young said. “Officers attempted to speak with him, his girlfriend and witnesses who were at the residence at the time of the shooting, all of which refused to cooperate and assist in the investigation.”

The shootings are not believed to be connected at this time. The Laurinburg Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

