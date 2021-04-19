Demand on the rise for local car dealers

LAURINBURG — Car dealerships may be feeling the strain when it comes to keeping up their inventory, but according to some local dealers, it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“This is a good thing for the dealers,” said Billy Norris Jr. of Norris Auto Sales in Laurel Hill, “but it does put us in a situation where vehicle prices go up at auctions because so many dealers are without inventory. It is a supply and demand type of thing.”

While tax season often brings more sales, stimulus money has also increased the number of buyers. However, according to Lee Howell at Scotland Motors, those are not the only factors.

“There is an increase of demand due to people realizing, since COVID, that life is short and if they want something and they can afford it, why not go ahead and get it,” said Howell. “The shortages are also due to the disruption of new cars being manufactured and delivered to dealers and to rental companies, so this causes a trickle-down effect to all dealers.”

Howell also said the increase in sales is a factor in their available supply.

“Our inventory is lower than normal, not only due to the shortage of available supply,” said Howell, “it has more to do with the increase in sales. With inventory being short across the nation, retail buyers are having to go farther to get what they want or need.

“For example, in just the last week we have sold cars as far away as Wisconsin, Texas, Ohio and Colorado,” he added.

Norris Auto Sales is a small car lot in comparison to Scotland Motors, however, even with the difference, they are both feeling the strain but are working diligently to push through.

“I personally have felt the pinch with not having as much inventory because of the prices and such little inventory out there,” said Norris. “I try to get inventory in every week when it is available.”

Scotland Motors is located on South Main Street in Laurinburg. To contact a salesperson call 1-910-276- 7250. Norris Auto is on Hwy. 74 in Laurel Hill — to contact its office call 1-910-462-4806.

JJ Melton can be reached at jmelton[email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.