Organizer of food truck festival plans culinary experience

LUMBERTON — A festival that has been two years in the making will finally come to fruition on April 24.

Organizers of the Lumberton Food Truck Festival were given the final green light this week to move forward with the event, which is expected to bring 11 food trucks and hundreds, or maybe thousands, of people to downtown Lumberton.

The festival was just an idea two years ago for Justin Herring, the owner of Top That Dessert Bar in Lumberton, the business that will be sponsoring the event. The business owner has described himself as being a “really big food trucker,” traveling throughout North Carolina and beyond following the traveling restaurants to experience their unique offerings.

“It’s hard to really just pull your food truck into a parking lot and just trust that people are going to pop up to your food truck,” Herring said. “Some of the best food come out of those food trucks. Some of the best food I’ve had, some of the most creative food. Some of the nicest owners work in those food trucks.”

Soon he developed the idea of bringing the food trucks to his hometown so residents may have the same experience.

“When I go to these events (food truck festivals), I don’t understand why Lumberton can’t have something great like this,” Herring said. “Why can’t Lumberton have a stage in the middle of 20 food trucks, live music, thousands of people, everybody just enjoying a good spring/summer day and eating good food?”

That was Herring’s thought one day while eating a fried crab leg.

The event was planned and has been postponed on and off since this past spring before organizers finally settled on 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24. The festival will take place in and around Lumberton’s downtown plaza.

Festival attendees will not see the collard wrap, funnel cakes and hot dog trucks they routinely see at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, Rumba on the Lumber and Lumbee Homecoming. Herring handpicked each truck from about 50 applicants and inquiries so offerings would include something Lumberton residents have never experienced.

“I chose things that we don’t see in this area; I chose things that were a good price point; I chose things that I though people would want to try,” Herring said. “I seriously went through and chose the best of the best for the first ever Lumberton Food Truck Festival.”

Eleven trucks were decided on, and they include Top That Donut Bar, G-Ma’s Fried Ribs & Southern Cooking, Gettin’ Sauced in the City, Sweet Escape, Tacos Costa Grande, The Corner Venezuelan Food, Mr. P’s Slushy, The Heights Dominican Kitchen, Alamo Snow, How Bout’ Burger, Dosa On Wheels, Jerk Box and E&J Krab Shack.

“They’re licensed food trucks,” Herring said. “They are capable of producing safe food products in a efficient manor. They already have the window that they need. They already have the displays and serving guards. They have all of this stuff already in place so all of the protocols that would we need if we were serving this out of a tent, these food trucks already have it in place.”

To ensure the event follows Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order prohibiting outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people, the festival will be set up as a series of events so there is no more than 100 people at any one truck.

Trucks will be set up in the parking lots between Water and Chestnut streets and will operate in a 30-foot section that will span three spaces, said Connie Russ-Wallwork, Lumberton’s Downtown Development coordinator.

Having the event be a grab-and-go type setting sets it apart from events like the Alive After 5 concert series, which was canceled recently because of COVID-19 restrictions. Russ-Wallwork cleared up misconceptions about the Food Truck Festival being allowed and not the popular concert series.

“Alive After 5 is a two-and-a half-hour, sit-down event where people are in close proximity to each other. They gather up to dance, they gather up to drink beer and it’s just people confined to a small area,” Russ-Wallwork said.

With the food truck festival “you get your food and then you walk around. Those people rotate out every 45 minutes,” Russ-Wallwork said.

Herring developed a strategic COVID-19 safety plan that includes hand sanitizing stations throughout, constantly cleaned portable toilets, and plenty of volunteers that will be cleaning and disinfecting all areas.

“All of the vendors know that they should wear gloves and masks in preparation and delivery of all food items, which is already required by the health department,” Herring said. “Temperatures checks will be taken by event management for all of my staff, all the servers and all volunteers.”

In addition to food, entertainment will be provided. Scheduled musical performers include Charly Lowry, Jamieson, Past Perfect, 87&Pine and Dj Uneek. Alexis Raeana will headline the event.

The festival will also be held in conjunction with the Robeson County Art Council’s Arts on Elm event, which will be held in new location this year: along Water and Third streets in Lumberton from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This is a very large area of where the Arts on Elm and the Food Truck Festival is going on at the same time,” Russ-Wallwork said. “We’re able to do this because it covers such a wide area from Water Street to Chestnut.”

Parking spaces around the plaza will be closed.

“I have a plan in place, and I think everybody is going to be safe and that this event is something the city needs. People want to do something, people need to do something,” Herring said. “This is no longer something that I want to hold, this is no longer something that city officials want to hold, this is something that we need to hold.”

“This is something we’ve been trying to do for a couple of years and the City of Lumberton was able to partner with Justin to make it happen. I’m excited that he was really willing to put in the work as the event coordinator,” Russ-Wallwork said.

Individuals interested in volunteering at the event can do so by sending an email to [email protected]

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.