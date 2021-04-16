Non-compliance to state reequirements the reason

RALEIGH — The Scotland County town of East Laurinburg may soon see it charter taken away if the General Assembly acts on a recommendation by the N.C. Local Government Commission and the State Treasurer’s Office.

The town’s troubles began in earnest back in 2016 when it’s annual audit was not filed until early 2017 and, since then, the state has not received any of the subsequent audits.

For the past several months, the NCLGC has attempted to work with town officials to get financial records up to date, but apparently ran out of patience earlier this week because of inaction on the part of the town.

“Basically, there have been no audits filed for years, and really, there have been nearly a decade of problems,” said State Treasurer Dale Folwell. “They aren’t a viable city — I’m saddened by this, but it’s necessary.”

On Tuesday, the NCLGC and Folwell’s office filed a resolution with the General Assembly that called for East Laurinburg’s charter to be repealed.

According to the recommendation: “the town has demonstrated a continued inability to meet the statutory obligations outlined in the Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act and provide a proper accounting of public funds …”

Folwell said East Laurinburg is the first town since his time as state treasurer to have a resolution passed recommending a loss of charter.

“Others have requested their charter be repealed, but this is the first for me that we’ve had to take over,” he said. “It just became crystal clear this action was necessary.”

State Rep. Garland Pierce, who represents Scotland County, said he can understand why the recommendation is being made.

“They are frustrated with the non-compliance,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. I thought they would take care of business.

“I just don’t know what to say,” he added. “I offered my help but was never contacted. All the opportunities were offered, so the State Treasurer’s Office didn’t seem to have a choice in this.”

Folwell is optimistic the General Assembly will approve the resolution.

“The General Assembly should handle this fairly quickly,” he said. “But when it’ll be effective, we don’t know.

“We’ve been as transparent as possible with this and offered as much guidance as we can,” he added. “It’s a shame, really.”

East Laurinburg is a town of about 300. Its first census is listed as 1910, when there were 577 residents. The town saw a high of 890 residents in 1940 and a low of 295 in 2000.

“It does have some history to it, so I hate to see this happen,” Pierce said.

Messages left at East Laurinburg Town Hall were not returned.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.